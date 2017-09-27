

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP confirmed one person has died after a fire in Norway House.

Officials say that on Tuesday just before 8:30 a.m., RCMP were called to a trailer fire at a residence on Mission Island Drive.

When officers arrived, the residence was completely engulfed in flames. Officers were also advised that one person may still be inside the home.

Once the fire was brought under control and extinguished, firefighters located the remains of a person inside the home.

One man suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition. Two other men have suffered minor injuries.

Norway House RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate.