RCMP respond to fatal fire in Norway House
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 6:51AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 27, 2017 12:49PM CST
RCMP confirmed one person has died after a fire in Norway House.
Officials say that on Tuesday just before 8:30 a.m., RCMP were called to a trailer fire at a residence on Mission Island Drive.
When officers arrived, the residence was completely engulfed in flames. Officers were also advised that one person may still be inside the home.
Once the fire was brought under control and extinguished, firefighters located the remains of a person inside the home.
One man suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition. Two other men have suffered minor injuries.
Norway House RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate.