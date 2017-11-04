UPDATE: RCMP have confirmed 25-year-old Daniel St Godard has been safely found.

RCMP are looking for a 25-year-old man in Winnipeg.

Police said Daniel St Godard is from the community of Ste Rose du Lac, but was last seen in Winnipeg on Oct. 30.

Ste Rose du Lac is located about 30 minutes east of Dauphin, or about 300 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP said they received a report about St Godard missing on Nov. 1.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said St Godard takes medication and his family is concerned if he's taking them.

He said St Godard made his way to Winnipeg to visit his father and was staying in the Windsor Park area.

Manaigre said he went out with friends Oct. 30 but did not return that evening.

He said St Godard may have friends in the downtown area near Selkirk Avenue and south part of the city near Pembina Highway.

Police believe St Godard is in the Winnipeg area and are concerned for his well-being.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Ste Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082.