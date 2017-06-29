

CTV Winnipeg





Dauphin RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Gilbert Plains, Man.

Hannah Grove, 15, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday after writing an exam at Gilbert Plains Collegiate.

She was last seen wearing a long black shirt and black pants.

It is believed Grove could be in the Dauphin or Brandon areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.