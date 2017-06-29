Featured
RCMP search for missing Gilbert Plains teen
Hannah Grove, 15, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday. (Manitoba RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 10:01AM CST
Dauphin RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Gilbert Plains, Man.
Hannah Grove, 15, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday after writing an exam at Gilbert Plains Collegiate.
She was last seen wearing a long black shirt and black pants.
It is believed Grove could be in the Dauphin or Brandon areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.