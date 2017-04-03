Featured
RCMP search for missing R.M. of Springfield teen
Sarah Fontaine, 16, was last seen in the Polo Park area Sunday. (RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 4:52AM CST
Oakbank RCMP is searching for an R.M. of Springfield teen last seen in Winnipeg.
Sarah Fontaine, 16, was last seen in the Polo Park area around 11 a.m. Sunday, and was last heard from just before 2 p.m.
Fontaine is described as 5-foot-3, with a heavier build. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black pants with white lettering, and was carrying a large, shiny red purse.
It is believed she is in the Winnipeg area, but she also has ties to the Powerview-Pine Falls area.
Anyone with information on Fontaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
