The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Mounties said Aaliyah Nelson was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 24. She was last seen around 8 p.m. that evening when she was dropped off at the McDonald’s at 664 Portage Avenue.

Nelson is five feet four inches tall, 161 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call East St. Paul RCMP at 204-668-8322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.