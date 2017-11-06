

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Peri Ann Spence was last seen on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. when she left a home on Pacific Avenue in Winnipeg. She had been visiting friends, RCMP said.

The Mounties say Spence is extremely vulnerable and at risk of exploitation.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, 119 pounds with long, straight black hair and brown eyes. She has been in contact with friends and family, but has not returned home, RCMP said.

Spence is from St. Laurent, Man.

Anyone with information can call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.