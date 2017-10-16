Featured
RCMP searching for missing 28-year-old man
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 1:58PM CST
RCMP in Pukatawagan, Man. are searching for a 28-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.
RCMP said they got a report that Warren Curtis Hart was missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Warren Curtis Hart is five feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has short black hair.
Anyone with information can call Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.