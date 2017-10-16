

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Pukatawagan, Man. are searching for a 28-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

RCMP said they got a report that Warren Curtis Hart was missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Warren Curtis Hart is five feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has short black hair.

Anyone with information can call Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.