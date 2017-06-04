

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

RCMP in Russell, Man. said they received a report that Kavinisha Bone of Waywayseecappo First Nation did not return home after school on Friday, June 2.

They said she was last seen in the Rossburn area but could now be back in or near Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Waywayseecappo is about 320 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information can call Russell RCMP at 204-773-2105 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.