CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing 21-year-old woman from Selkirk.

Shereen Traverse was reported missing on Jan. 3 around 12:30 p.m.

Police said she is a vulnerable person and ask anyone who may have seen Traverse, or know of her whereabouts, to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Manitoba Crimestoppers.