Featured
RCMP searching for missing14-year-old boy
RCMP said William ‘Billy’ Albert Chastelaine was last seen in the morning of November 27. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 11:22AM CST
Thompson RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
RCMP said William ‘Billy’ Albert Chastelaine was last seen in the morning of November 27.
Investigators believe he may still be in the Thompson area.
RCMP said they are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information on Chastelaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 204-677-6911.