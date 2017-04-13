

CTV Winnipeg





Police are looking for two suspects after two businesses near Treherne, Man. were broken into within minutes of each other.

RCMP said they were called to a St. Claude, Man. service station at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after an alarm went off. Officers arrived to find the front door smashed and the cash register stolen.

About 45 minutes later, police were called to a convenience store in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Man. They arrived to find that business broken into, as well.

Security cameras installed in the store captured footage of two suspects smashing the front window and entering the business. According to police, the suspects can be seen leaving with cigarettes and getting into a white pick-up truck believed to be stolen from the Mariapolis, Man. area.

The first suspect was wearing dark coloured clothing, a camouflaged baseball cap and white runners. The second suspect was also wearing dark coloured clothing and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Treherne RCMP at 204-723-2024 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An investigation is ongoing.