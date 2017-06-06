

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have seized a number of marijuana plants and charged two people in the RM of Rockwood, Man.

On June 3, Mounties issued a warrant at a home east of Balmoral, where officers found a marijuana grow operation.

Police said they seized 76 plants, as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.

Five people were in the home and were taken into custody, RCMP said.

Terry Tronrud, 42, and Erin Tronrud, 41, have been charged with production of marijuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and possession of proceeds of crime.

Both have been released pending an upcoming court date.