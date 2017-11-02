Featured
RCMP seize over a million contraband cigarettes in October
Following two investigations into the sale of contraband cigarettes, members of the Manitoba Finance Taxation Special Investigations Unit and the RCMP have seized 1,176,600 contraband cigarettes. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 10:23AM CST
After two investigations, Manitoba RCMP have seized over a million contraband cigarettes.
On October 2, RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, three kilometres east of Richer.
Following a discussion with the driver, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and uncovered 488,800 illegal cigarettes, as well as 149 1.75-litre bottles of non-duty paid alcohol.
RCMP arrested Jason Michael Rondeau, a 37-year-old male from Thunder Bay. He is facing numerous trafficking contraband tobacco and alcohol charges.
On October 27, Manitoba Finance investigators approached three men in a Winnipeg back lane who were in the process of transferring boxes clearly identifiable as contraband cigarettes from a business location into a vehicle.
The investigators seized the cigarettes because they were not marked for Manitoba tax purposes. In total, 687,800 cigarettes were seized along with a large sum of cash.
Three men are facing multiple charges including possession of non-Manitoba marked tobacco.
The province urges anyone who has information on contraband tobacco to contact their local police department, call the Manitoba Finance Special Investigations Unit at 204-945-1137, email smuggling_manitoba@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).