People in a rural community east of Winnipeg were surprised to see a significant police presence Friday night into Saturday morning.

Witnesses told CTV News RCMP officers and tactical units set up east of Anola around 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Marsh Road 41E and Airport Road 40E.

People in the area said a police presence was still visible until about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Laura and Bob Chopp are getting ready to celebrate their Christmas dinner and are expecting grandchildren at their home later today. They had safety concerns, given the number of officers in the area, and are relieved police have left the area.

It's not clear what brought police to the area. RCMP have not released information on the incident.