RCMP training police service dogs to detect fentanyl
Police said three RCMP dog teams are currently being trained to detect the drug. (Source: RCMP)
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 11:44AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 2:04PM CST
The RCMP has added four-legged, furry members to its team in the fight against fentanyl.
Police said three RCMP dog teams are currently being trained to detect the drug. One team has already intercepted 12,000 tablets in British Columbia.
"I do believe the Canadian population is safer because of our new fentanyl dog training. By keeping more fentanyl off the street, we save Canadian lives," said Inspector Akrum Ghadban, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre.
Police specialists transformed pure fentanyl into a diluted liquid form, which allowed the dogs to train with the real smell of the deadly drug without the risk of inhaling it.
All 139 RCMP narcotic profile dog teams across Canada are expected to be trained by mid-July.
Fentanyl is an opioid that's about 100 times more toxic than morphine. It can cause serious harm, including death.
