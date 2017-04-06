The RCMP has completed its investigation into an off-field incident following a youth football game last fall in Stonewall, Man.

Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre told CTV News no charges will be laid.

The investigation was launched after a complaint was made to the RCMP. It stems from an incident after a September 2016 game in the Midget Football League of Manitoba between the midget boys Interlake Thunder and the Winnipeg-based Falcons Football Club.

The Thunder said one of its female players, Isabelle McDonald, became the target of sexist comments by members of the opposing team and that a second girl was hit on her backside.

The team filed formal complaints with the league and Football Manitoba.

The second girl also filed a complaint to the RCMP.

The girl's mom told CTV News her daughter is ready to move on from the incident, but her mom is disappointed with how Football Manitoba handled the complaint and with how long the RCMP investigation took to complete.

Football Manitoba issued written apologies to the two teenage girls in March for its handling of the complaints.

In the apology letter, Football Manitoba said it does not condone what happened and will work to make sure it does not happen again.

The incident prompted Football Manitoba to create a committee to review and update its current code of conduct so it is more inclusive of various forms of harassment.