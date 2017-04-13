The city is examining whether changes are needed at a downtown crossing for cyclists and pedestrians.

The crossing at Main St. and Assiniboine Ave. went into operation last summer and serves as a connection between downtown Winnipeg and The Forks.

It is one of several recent projects aimed at improving accessibility and safety for people who walk and bike, but some who use the crossing worry it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hit by a vehicle.

When cyclists and pedestrians activate the signal on either side of Main St., they wait for the light to turn green, indicating it's their turn to go.

The half-signal intersection is similar to the one at Osborne St. and Assiniboine Ave.

Once cyclists and pedestrians have the right of way to cross Main St., not all drivers yield or stop when they're supposed to, which has resulted in some near misses.

"When I'm crossing...the first couple of times actually somebody almost hit me,” said Ken Langton.

Drivers have mixed opinions about how the crossing works.

"I pass through here every day, and I have no problem with it,” one woman said while in her vehicle stopped behind the stop line at Main St. and Assiniboine Ave.

“They (drivers) don't stop there,” said a second woman. “Or else sometimes people go through red lights when they want to turn."

One frequent crosser started a Twitter account and shared several videos aimed at drawing attention to the issue.

Cycling advocate Dave Elmore said the current configuration of the crossing isn't safe.

"It's a recipe for someone to get hurt,” Elmore said.

The city's manager of transportation, Luis Escobar, is aware of the concerns. Escobar said changes could be coming, so it's more clear to drivers where to stop.

"We're looking at anything from changing turning restrictions, to doing some minor modifications to the design of the intersection, to asking Winnipeg police to help us out with a little bit of enforcement,” Escobar said.

“Motorists seem to not be paying attention to the pedestrians…they have to pay attention the same way they do with every other signalized intersection.”

However, not everyone sees a problem with the crossing. Cyclist Jody Reaburn likes the current configuration.

"It's really nice because there's actually a bike crossing,” Reaburn said.

As the city promotes active transportation, more new infrastructure is being built to accommodate people who walk, run and bike. As the network expands, there may be more changes to roads in the future.

When it comes to the crossing at Main St. and Assiniboine Ave., the city said it’s mainly just a matter of drivers adjusting to it. Once they do, officials said it will become safer for everyone in the long run.

The city added it’s still in the process of evaluating various signing, design and signal timing options. A spokesperson said new measures may be added at the intersection throughout the year based on cost.

Any features that require additional funding may take more time to be introduced.