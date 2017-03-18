Featured
Record store owner, Tragically Hip cover musician passes away from cancer
Darren Sawchuk performed the role of Downie in his band 59 Divide. This past summer, he got front-row tickets to see The Hip perform in Winnipeg one last time. (File image)
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 5:53PM CST
A Winnipeg record store owner and Tragically Hip cover musician whose own battle with cancer mirrored that of frontman Gordon Downie passed away Saturday morning.
Darren Sawchuk was living with inoperable cancer.
This past summer, he got front-row tickets to see The Hip perform in Winnipeg one last time.
Darren Sawchuk, a former lawyer, opened The Vinyl Revival – a café and music store - in 2015.
