

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Red Cross is providing support to four flooded Manitoba First Nations.

Around 20 residents of Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation in southwestern Manitoba were evacuated from their homes Wednesday.

They are currently staying at a hotel in Brandon.

62 people from Long Plain First Nation have been taken to Portage la Prairie hotels, until water levels recede.

High water has also chased out more than 160 Peguis First Nation residents – they are staying in hotels in Winnipeg.

25 people from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation have returned home from Brandon, as five others are still waiting for flood waters to recede before going back.