Red Deer man charged with fraud, identity theft in Winnipeg
Justyn Barry Bourne, 30, has been charged with multiple offences including fraud under $5,000, identity theft, and unauthorized use of credit card data. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 11:25AM CST
A Red Deer man is facing charges after police discovered several items associated with fraud and identity theft in a Winnipeg hotel room Thursday afternoon.
At about 5:20 p.m., officers got a report of a man using a stolen credit card. Police then arrived at a hotel near the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport where they came across a man with a woman.
Officers then noticed a number of suspicious items in a room, including driver’s licenses belonging to other people, cheques drawn in the names of other people, notes with identity and credit card information, a laptop computer, laminating papers, and break-in tools. All of the items were seized.
Justyn Barry Bourne, 30, has been charged with multiple offences including fraud under $5,000, identity theft, and unauthorized use of credit card data.
He remains in custody. The woman he was with had been wanted on a warrant, and she was released on a promise to appear in court.
The Financial Crime Unit is investigating.