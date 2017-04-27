Red River College announced a major expansion of its Exchange District campus with a $95 million project Thursday.

The college plans to renovate the three-storey Scott Fruit Company Warehouse at 319 Elgin Ave., which has been designated a heritage building, into a new Innovation Centre.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr attended Thrusday’s announcement. The federal government is kicking in $40.6 million towards the project as part of its Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

The province will provide a loan guarantee for the rest of the costs, to be paid back by an RRC fundraising campaign.

The 100,000 square foot building will bring in an additional 1,200 students and staff. The centre will bring together industry, students, instructors and researchers to work on commercial projects for startup businesses, according to a news release.

The plan also includes the demolition of the adjacent Metro Motors auto dealership. A spokeperson for the college told CTV News that a new, four-storey building will be constructed on the site.

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the Scott Fruit Company Warehouse was built in 1914. It has housed a variety of businesses, including a publishing company, clothing manufacturers and a children’s theatre.

With files from Jeff Keele