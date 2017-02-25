Featured
Red River Mutual Trail closed for season after warning to stay off ice
On Saturday, the Red River Mutual Trail announced it had reopened a portion of the skating path. About one kilometre is now open on the Red River from the Forks Historic Port to the Norwood Bridge. (File image)
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 2:14PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 11:00AM CST
The Red River Mutual Trail closed out its shortest season ever Saturday announced it has closed for the season after the province issued a warning to stay off the ice.
High water from the United States will raise water levels in the city by as much as 10 feet (three metres) over the next several days, which could weaken the ice and cause cracks.
On Saturday, about one kilometre of the Red River skating trail reopened for the first time since a stretch of warm weather last week forced the trail to close. However, organizers were forced to close it again after Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued the advisory.
“People love the Red River Mutual Trail and we’ve worked to extend its life as long as possible to give people the chance to get out and enjoy winter. But safety is obviously the number one priority, which is why we are heeding the warning the Province issued (Saturday) afternoon,” said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks Renewal Corporation.
The Canopy rink at The Forks will remain open for the time being, but on-land skating trails and rinks, snowboarding and tobogganing are closed for the season.
The 5.2 kilometre trail was open for a total of 33 days this year, its shortest run since 2008, when the trail was open for 44 days.
The Forks won't be maintaining the ice and advises people to stay off the river.
Red River Mutual Trail 2017 facts:
- Open for a total of 33 days
- Gallons of water pumped from the Red River to flood the RRMTrail: 630,000
- Warming Huts on the RRMTrail: five new and 15 returning
- Kilometres driven by the Olympic Ice Resurfacer: 700
- Thickest ice on the trail: 28 inches
- Number of recycled Christmas trees lining the RRMTrail: 300
