Red River skating trail closed due to hidden cracks
Recent snowfall has hidden cracks in the ice on the Red River Mutual Trail and forced it to close. (Photo: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 11:39AM CST
Recent snowfall has hidden cracks in the ice on the Red River Mutual Trail and forced it to close.
Organizers of the skating trail announced the closure on Monday.
They said the trail will be closed until further notice.
The trail closed for about a week in late January after warm weather made the ice soft, but it re-opened with the return of colder temperatures.
