The family of Peter Scouras, co-owner of Red Top Restaurant, have confirmed the 33-year-old died while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Peter's brother Dimitris Scouras told CTV News that he was out swimming with friends in the ocean off Jaco Beach and was pulled down by the current.

Dimitri said a surfer passing by was able to pull the men onto his board and paddle them back to the beach. However, Peter collapsed meters from the shore

Dimitri said Peter had organized the trip for the Winnipeg Wombats men's rugby team.

The team was supposed to play in a tournament in Costa Rica and also spend a few days vacationing.

Hearing of the news Tuesday, longtime Red Top customers visited the family-owned business to give condolences to employees and have a meal.

Peter's father, John opened the St. Mary's Road restaurant with his two brothers in 1960, and it has since become an iconic Winnipeg burger spot.

John died in 2007 while on vacation in Greece with his wife Vicky.

Since then, Peter and his mother ran the eatery to continue the family tradition.