Filmon Fridays could be coming back.

The Manitoba Federation of Labour said the Brian Pallister government is considering several legislative options to save money.

The MFL said it’s been told the province is eyeing legislation that could cover predetermined wage settlements, changes to pensions, re-opening collective agreements and reduced works weeks.

The Pallister Government has been meeting with unions to find common ground on shoring up the bottom line, but the MFL said this approach is not allowing for proper consultations with labour.

“As Manitoba’s public sector unions, we want to work constructively with the province to find a balanced approach that includes returning to balance over an eight-year period, as committed in the budget without doing irreparable harm to our schools, hospitals and other public services,” said MFL President Kevin Rebeck.

In the 1990s, former Conservative Premier Gary Filmon mandated unpaid days off for civil servants. The province is currently facing a $1 billion deficit.

The province is not responding to labour’s claims.

“Government is not going to bypass this direct dialogue through premature public comments about potential outcomes," said Olivia Baldwin-Valainis, director of fommunications and stakeholder relations with the province.