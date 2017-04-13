

CTV Winnipeg





A 33-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on a Manitoba highway.

Police said they were called to the collision at 5:20 a.m. Thursday on Highway 45, about 1.5 kilometres east of Russell, Man.

An investigation found a 47-year-old woman was driving her car westbound on the highway when she struck a man. He was walking in the same westbound lane.

The 33-year-old pedestrian from Regina, Sask. was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police said the woman driving the vehicle is not facing any criminal charges.