Regina man dead after being struck by car near Russell: RCMP
An investigation found a 47-year-old woman was driving her car westbound on the Highway 45 when she struck a man.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 3:49PM CST
A 33-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on a Manitoba highway.
Police said they were called to the collision at 5:20 a.m. Thursday on Highway 45, about 1.5 kilometres east of Russell, Man.
An investigation found a 47-year-old woman was driving her car westbound on the highway when she struck a man. He was walking in the same westbound lane.
The 33-year-old pedestrian from Regina, Sask. was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Police said the woman driving the vehicle is not facing any criminal charges.
