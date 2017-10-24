Another police department is investigating former CTV broadcaster and Red River College instructor, Stephen Vogelsang in connection with an unsolved bank robbery.

Over the weekend, Medicine Hat Police Service charged the Winnipeg personality in connection with two bank robberies.

In both cases police there said a suspect passed a note to a teller and received money.

The Regina Police Service tells CTV News it's investigating Vogelsang after two robberies in that city.

Police said Vogelsang is a person of interest, and it’s investigating a bank robbery on Friday Oct. 13, 2017.

Medicine Hat Police said they're working with the Regina Police Service.

“We are aware of the arrest. We are in contact with Medicine Hat Police Service, because we are investigating potentially similar offences in this city," said Regina police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich Tuesday.

Vogelsang also appeared in a Medicine Hat court Tuesday. He remains in custody, and is due back in court for a bail hearing Thursday, the Medicine Hat Police Service said.

Vogelsang joined CKY, now CTV News in 1992, worked as a sportscaster and eventually worked his way up to news director.

In 2002, he made a move to teaching journalism at Red River College. In 2011, he moved to B.C., returning to Winnipeg in 2014, and was most recently teaching again at Red River until this summer.

Legal trouble

Court documents suggest Vogelsang was having legal trouble, both personal and criminal.

He and his wife lost $85,000 dollars in on three properties in B.C. before divorcing in December 2016.

He was charged with sexual assault in September 2016. The charge was stayed on Monday.

Vogelsang missed mortgage payments on his Winnipeg home which was going into foreclosure in March 2017.

Also in March 2017, a woman filed and was granted a protection order against Vogelsang.

The woman met Vogelsang in 2002, when he was a college instructor, and said they were in an on and off relationship since 2004.

The woman said he opened up to her about living with depression, and was repeatedly contacting her.

"Now that he has come to my home, he's had a third visit from the police. He is not, clearly not listening to anyone and adamant about going to the same gym. That's when I really felt like my safety was at risk,” the woman told court in her application for the protection order. "It's become, it's emotional and verbal abuse."

Vogelsang’s lawyer is appealing the protection order.

In a document submitted to court Vogelsang said he has been developing his career as a keynote speaker on millennials.

Red River College responds

Red River College said no formal complaints were filed against Vogelsang during his time working there.

It said Vogelsang did not follow the college's policy to disclose information about criminal charges.

Winnipeg police tell CTV News it did not publicly release that he had been charged with a sexual assault, saying there was no threat to public safety.

Woman dated Vogelsang 'never expected this'

CTV News connected with a woman who said she dated Vogelsang for close to a year.

The woman said she met him as a student when he taught journalism.

They started dating in November 2016 and broke up this past August.

Court documents show she put up a $1,000 bond to secure his release but then asked the court to be relieved of her obligation.

She told CTV News Vogelsang was going through something and she told him to get help.

"Stephen is an amazing guy, and he has one of the most engaging personalities I have ever been around, but we are all human and I guess he must have felt he hit a wall, I never expected this, ever...," she said in an online message.

The woman said she sees this as a unique situation and hopes Vogelsang is not judged too harshly.

“We never know what lies beneath the surface,” she said.