She lives in Saskatchewan, but Regina’s Michelle Englot will be wearing Manitoba colours at the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont.

Englot – who skipped the Granite Curling Club team led by Kristy McDonald one year ago – defeated Darcy Robertson out of the Pembina Curling Club 8-6 to win the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Eric Coy Arena in Charleswood.

Tied 6-6 in the tenth end, the two teams traded big shots leaving Robertson facing two with her first skip stone. Her attempt at a hit sailed right through the house. Englot then set up a guard and left Robertson with a difficult last shot, which ended up rubbing the guard. The Englot foursome scored a deuce without having to throw last rock.

The win marks Englot’s first Manitoba title. She has won provincials seven times in Saskatchewan.

Her team of Kate Cameron, Leslie Wilson-Westcott and Raunora Westcott finished as finalists with McDonald as skip at the 2016 Scotties.

This will be Cameron’s first trip to the national Scotties. Wilson-Westcott and Westcott have each participated twice before.

St. Vital’s Jennifer Jones, the event’s top seed, was defeated by Robertson in Sunday morning’s semifinal.

Englot also got by Jones Saturday night in the 1 vs. 1 page playoff game to secure her spot in the final.

The 2017 national Scotties start on Saturday Feb. 18.