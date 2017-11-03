

The Canadian Press





THOMPSON, Man. -- A Perimeter Airlines plane was damaged on Thursday night when it left the runway while landing at the airport in Thompson, Man.

A Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman says the aircraft -- a twin-engine Metroliner -- was carrying only the pilot and co-pilot.

Neither crew member was hurt.

There was no immediate word from Perimeter on the extent of the damage or the originating point of the flight.

The plane was on what is known as a repositioning flight, when an airline moves an aircraft from one airport to another.

Two investigators from the safety board are being sent to Thompson.