The remains of Christine Wood were found in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News on Saturday.

Christine Wood, 21, disappeared last August after leaving her downtown Winnipeg hotel to go out for the evening. In April, police arrested and charged Brett Ronald Overby with second-degree murder.

RCMP said they received a call about the remains at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. The remains were found in a ditch on Spruce Road, just south of Highway 15.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said the remains had been buried. RCMP couldn’t say how long the remains had been there.

WPS Chief Danny Smyth, along with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson and homicide Sgt. John O’Donovan, will hold a media conference at 11 a.m. Saturday.