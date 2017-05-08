

CTV Winnipeg





The remains of a First World War soldier found near a French village have been identified as a man from Manitoba.

The Department of National Defence said the remains of Private Reginald Joseph Winfield Johnston were found near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil, France.

His remains were found with associated First World War artefacts in August of 2011 during a munitions clearing process before a construction project.

The DND said Johnston’s family has been notified, and Veterans Affairs Canada is helping make final arrangements.

He was born in Springfield, Man. on Aug. 10, 1895. His family moved to Fairford, Man. when he was a baby.

Johnston was a homesteader, until he enlisted in Winnipeg on Jan. 19, 196 at 20 years old.

He was a member of the 16th Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force, which was a unit perpetuated by the Canadian Scottish Regiment of Victoria, B.C.

He was killed in August 1917 in the Battle of Hill 80.

“Private Johnston was only 22 when he gave his life in service to Canada,” said Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

“All that he might have become was cut short so that we might live in peace and freedom. We will lay him to rest with the honour which he and his family deserve in return for their sacrifice.”

He will be buried at Loos British Cemetery outside Loos-en-Gohelle, France later this year.