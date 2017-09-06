Omnitrax has received a plan to reopen the rail line to Churchill.

An engineering firm hired by Omnitrax, the company that owns the rail line, said in a 95-page report that it will cost $43.5 million to fix essential areas of it.

The document outlines what it calls an "ambitious" plan that could get light loads travelling again by early November.

The blueprint cautions that the time frame is tight and depends on contractor and equipment availability and weather.

The report says the engineering company is reading tenders for the repairs

The federal government has said previously that Omnitrax is responsible for the costly fixes.

Churchill has been cut off from supplies since rail service was suspended in early summer because of flood damage.