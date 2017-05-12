

The inquest report into the death of Craig Vincent McDougall said police were justified in shooting him and that there was no evidence of systemic racism in the moments leading to his death.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by a member of the Winnipeg Police Service in 2008.

Officers testified that they were responding to a disturbance at McDougall’s father's home and McDougall ignored repeated warnings to drop a knife.

The report said he was holding a cell phone in one hand and a knife in the other.

However, the inquest findings are critical of how police handled McDougall’s father and uncle following the shooting.

They were handcuffed and detained for an extended time, which fell short of what one would expect from professional officers the report said.

The report recommends changes to how witnesses are handled and that the police have input from indigenous groups on their training programs.

It suggests that “when the Independent Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation into the death of an indigenous person at the hands of a police officer, consideration should be given to whether there is an appropriate member of the indigenous community who could be appointed as the civilian monitor.”

The report also calls on the province to consider body cameras for officers across Manitoba.

