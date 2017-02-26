Featured
Report on freeing up Osborne Village loading zones due Monday
It may soon be easier to find a parking spot in Osborne Village.
Last September, the Winnipeg Parking Authority was asked to review loading zones in Osborne Village to potentially free up on-street parking.
The goal is to find loading zones that could be opened up during peak parking hours, or removed completely.
Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Jenny Gerbasi has said finding a parking spot has become too difficult. She wants to see loading zones that are not being used removed.
The WPA will report back to the Standing Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works on Monday.
