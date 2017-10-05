

The Canadian Press





Senior Republicans in the U-S Congress say they are open to considering legislation banning devices like the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles fire more like fully automatic weapons.

That's a surprising departure from Republican politicians' usual general antipathy to any type of gun regulation.

The devices, known as bump stocks and several other names, are legal in the U-S and originally were intended to help people with limited hand mobility fire a semi-automatic without individual trigger pulls required.

They can increase the rate of fire on a semi-automatic rifle from 45 to 60 rounds per minute to between 400 and 800 rounds per minute.