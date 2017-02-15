Mayor Brian Bowman has officially requested a provincial inquiry be called into the Winnipeg police headquarters scandal.

Bowman introduced a motion at his Executive Policy Committee Wednesday to ask the Pallister government for the inquiry.

It calls for a broad review of the conduct of city officials. Bowman said this is not limited to the police station project.

The motion prevents the inquiry from concluding or recommending any criminal or civil liability against an individual or organization.

Before the proposal is sent to the province, city council must give its final approval.

According to the mayor, not everyone is on board with an inquiry.

Bowman wouldn't point fingers, but said there are people who have told him not to ask for the probe because they prefer the status quo.

The Winnipeg police headquarters project is close to $80 million over budget.

In court documents, RCMP alleged builder Caspian Construction defrauded the city out of millions of dollars. The Mounties also alleged the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Phil Sheegl received a $200,000 commission from Caspian, and that Sheegl gave former Mayor Sam Katz half of the money.

Katz's and Sheegl's lawyer said those allegations are false, claiming the money was for a private land deal between the two men and Caspian's owner in Arizona.

Bowman said an inquiry would have the power to compel former city employees to testify.

No one has been charged and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

The RCMP is also investigating construction of the Canada Post plant near the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport built by Caspian.

Previous city audits concluded city policies were ignored during historic real estate deals, including the police station and a controversial land swap with Shindico, where a fire hall was built on property not owned by the city.