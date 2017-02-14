

Mary Jane MacLennan, CTV Winnipeg





Scientists from the University of Manitoba are looking into the use of medical cannabis to control pain in people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

A neuro-immunology team, led by Dr. Michael Namaka, is looking at the usefulness of two types of cannabis oil extracts.

“This research endeavour will be the first pre-clinical scientific validation to identifying the direct molecular mechanisms of action of herbal medical cannabis oils and their direct potential impact on neuropathic pain for MS patients,” Namaka said.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. has invested $80,000 in pre-clinical research funding to the University of Manitoba.

In the pre-clinical stage, the cannabis oil is only being tested on animals.

Namaka wants to use the pre-clinical findings and move to a clinical trial involving human subjects with chronic pain.