There’s concern and confusion over a development going up on a city street in south Winnipeg.

Last week people living on Hindley Avenue in St. Vital were surprised to see a large hole being dug on two lots surrounded by a giant construction fence.

A search on the city's website shows permits for two 2,800 square foot homes that are set to be built. But another permit for the same property suggests the project is some type of care home.

Residents on the street want to know more about the project and say they've had no warning or notice about what's happening.

The land is zoned for single family houses.

Janice Klassen lives across the street and has concerns a care home could bring more traffic to her quiet street near the river.

"It's very upsetting that somebody can come in and change your neighbourhood so quickly without any notification,” said Klassen.

But the city says care homes are permitted in all single family districts of Winnipeg. That means no hearings or notices are required.