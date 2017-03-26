Residents in a North End neighbourhood are growing more concerned, as a police presence remains outside a home on Burrows Avenue.

Winnipeg police remained tight-lipped about the lengthy investigation. They have been at the home since Wednesday. Both their forensic team and officers have been seen going in and out of the house.

“Seeing them parked outside for five days with the van and the investigative unit, is a little concerning,” said Teresa Zehr, who lives a few doors down from the home.

“It’s almost like CSI where they wear the jump suit and they have gloves on and everything like that. So it seems, I don’t know if suspicious is really the right word, but definitely something that’s unusual.”

Adrian Peters, who also lives near the Burrows Avenue home, said a man and woman live in the home.

“They were a younger couple and they moved in within the last four years,” he added.

However, Peters said he has not seen the couple since police arrived on Wednesday.

He, like many in the neighbourhood, wants to know why police are there.

“I think it would be nice to know there’s a resolution to whatever it is they’re doing, and it’s over and done with,” he said.

Police said there is no concern for public safety in regards to the investigation.