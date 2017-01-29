

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





The owner of Sonya’s Restaurant wants a barrier put up to protect his building from careening vehicles after two struck it within six months.

Vratislav Vodrazka owns Sonya’s on Henderson Highway. On Saturday, Vodrazka was hosting a birthday party for a friend.

About 10 people were inside at the time. Around 10:35 p.m., his guests were getting ready to leave when suddenly a vehicle smashed into the building.

Broken glass went flying across the restaurant and the vehicle left a large hole in the wall. The wall buckled inward, cracking the panels.

“We are lucky, because nobody was injured,” said Vodrazka.

Six months ago, another vehicle hit the restaurant but the damage wasn’t as bad. Now, Vodrazka said he would like a barrier put in place to prevent other crashes.

“Because it’s very dangerous for pedestrians, or whatever, because this accident into (the building) happened twice now between half a year, but so many accidents happen here and just miss our restaurant,” he said.