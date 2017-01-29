Featured
Restaurant owner wants barrier after two vehicles hit building within six months
A vehicle crashed into Sonya's Restaurant on Henderson Highway Saturday night while about 10 people were inside for a birthday party. (Source: Vratislav Vodrazka)
Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 3:05PM CST
The owner of Sonya’s Restaurant wants a barrier put up to protect his building from careening vehicles after two struck it within six months.
Vratislav Vodrazka owns Sonya’s on Henderson Highway. On Saturday, Vodrazka was hosting a birthday party for a friend.
About 10 people were inside at the time. Around 10:35 p.m., his guests were getting ready to leave when suddenly a vehicle smashed into the building.
Broken glass went flying across the restaurant and the vehicle left a large hole in the wall. The wall buckled inward, cracking the panels.
“We are lucky, because nobody was injured,” said Vodrazka.
Six months ago, another vehicle hit the restaurant but the damage wasn’t as bad. Now, Vodrazka said he would like a barrier put in place to prevent other crashes.
“Because it’s very dangerous for pedestrians, or whatever, because this accident into (the building) happened twice now between half a year, but so many accidents happen here and just miss our restaurant,” he said.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeggers in limbo following Trump’s U.S. immigration ban
- Canadian dual citizens, permanent residents not subject to U.S. travel ban
- Kilcona dog community's hackles raised over poop left in park
- Jones out, Robertson moves on to finals at Manitoba Scotties
- Winnipeg employees shocked, upset as HMV Canada stores prepare to close