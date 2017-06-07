

CTV Winnipeg





The results of a vote by the City of Winnipeg’s largest union on whether workers will walk off the job is expected Wednesday night.

CUPE Local 500 members voted today at the RBC Convention Centre on a strike mandate.

If members authorize a strike, the union will set a date.

The city's latest offer to workers includes a wage freeze in 2017, with nominal increases in the following years.

If the union goes on strike more than 4,000 workers could be off the job.

CUPE said a strike would impact everything from 311 services, grass cutting in parks, pothole repairs, tree pruning, libraries and summer festivals.

The city said if there is a strike it will continue to provide essential services.

Voting is expected to wrap up by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday