Winnipeg police have made three arrests after searching a home in Elmwood.

Police said three people in the house in the 700 block of Martin Avenue East were taken into custody and the following items were seized Wednesday evening,

  • An SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle
  • Ammunition and a high-capacity magazine
  • Approximately 3.7 ounces of cocaine valued more than $7,000
  • Approximately 42 grams of crack cocaine valued more than $3,000
  • Packaging material and scales
  • As well an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash

Investigators have arrested 28-year-old Gerald Michael Muswagon as well as a 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman. All three individuals face a number of drug related offenses including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said the two 20-year-old suspects were released on a promise to appear.

Police believe these arrests and seized items are in relation to drug trafficking within the city.