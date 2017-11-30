

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have made three arrests after searching a home in Elmwood.

Police said three people in the house in the 700 block of Martin Avenue East were taken into custody and the following items were seized Wednesday evening,

An SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle

Ammunition and a high-capacity magazine

Approximately 3.7 ounces of cocaine valued more than $7,000

Approximately 42 grams of crack cocaine valued more than $3,000

Packaging material and scales

As well an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash

Investigators have arrested 28-year-old Gerald Michael Muswagon as well as a 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman. All three individuals face a number of drug related offenses including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said the two 20-year-old suspects were released on a promise to appear.

Police believe these arrests and seized items are in relation to drug trafficking within the city.