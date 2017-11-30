Featured
Rifle and drugs seized in connection to drug trafficking in the city: Police
Winnipeg police have made three arrests after searching a home in Elmwood.
Police said three people in the house in the 700 block of Martin Avenue East were taken into custody and the following items were seized Wednesday evening,
- An SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle
- Ammunition and a high-capacity magazine
- Approximately 3.7 ounces of cocaine valued more than $7,000
- Approximately 42 grams of crack cocaine valued more than $3,000
- Packaging material and scales
- As well an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash
Investigators have arrested 28-year-old Gerald Michael Muswagon as well as a 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman. All three individuals face a number of drug related offenses including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Police said the two 20-year-old suspects were released on a promise to appear.
Police believe these arrests and seized items are in relation to drug trafficking within the city.