

CTV Winnipeg





Pedestrians looking to take the Assiniboine River walk will have to make a detour.

The City of Winnipeg said the normal spring river rise has temporarily closed the walk from the Osborne to the Main Street bridges.

Barricades have been installed to block it off to foot traffic.

Light standards along the walk have also been removed to prevent potential damage from ice during the spring break-up.

The river walk will be reopened once conditions improve.