Rising waters close part of Assiniboine River walk
The City of Winnipeg said the normal spring river rise has temporarily closed the walk from the Osborne to the Main Street bridges. (Source: Scott Sinclair/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 3:57PM CST
Pedestrians looking to take the Assiniboine River walk will have to make a detour.
The City of Winnipeg said the normal spring river rise has temporarily closed the walk from the Osborne to the Main Street bridges.
Barricades have been installed to block it off to foot traffic.
Light standards along the walk have also been removed to prevent potential damage from ice during the spring break-up.
The river walk will be reopened once conditions improve.
