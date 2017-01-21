

CTV Winnipeg





The warm, wet weather has put the skating trail at The Forks out of commission.

The Forks announced the closure Saturday, saying the weather had made the trail too soft.

Winnipeg has received a stretch of unseasonably warm weather this week, when even some overnight lows stayed above 0 C. The high Saturday is expected to reach 2 C, and periods of drizzle will continue overnight and into Sunday.

The Red River Mutual Trail will reopen once colder weather returns, a tweet from The Forks said.

Those colder temperatures should arrive late next week. The high Thursday is expected to be -11 C, and there is a chance of flurries Wednesday night.