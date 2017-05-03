An outdoor hockey rink in St. Adolphe may have caused a mayor and two councillors to resign.

Last week, RM of Ritchot Mayor Jackie Hunt stepped down, followed by two other members of council, Ron Mamchuk and Jeannot Robert.

Hunt released a statement suggesting they were subjected to bullying by the other two councillors.

"…when name calling and belligerent behaviour become the norm, it is time to re-evaluate your spot at the table," Hunt said.

CTV News was told a meeting on April 19 over a hockey rink in a residential neighbourhood was the final straw. Ron Neufeld lives near the rink and said he was at that meeting.

He said two councillors attacked the mayor personally.

"Very unacceptable. Most workplaces, that would be a dismissal or some kind of retribution," Neufeld said.

Ernie Dumaine and Corinne Webb are other members who still remain on council. Dumaine admitted he pounded his fist on the table, but he’s not sure if he made any inappropriate remarks to Hunt.

"To be honest, I wouldn't say 100 per cent, but I don't think so," Dumaine said.

He and Webb deny there was any bullying.

"There was voting disagreements, but nothing out of the norm,” Webb said.

Webb and Dumaine voted against a conditional use for the rink because they said the real issue isn't name calling. The councillors said it's the fact the rink was built before receiving proper council approval. They also worry it's a burden for the homeowners living right beside it.

Dean Lezubski and Shanon Fadden said they moved in last November believing the space was going to stay green, or at worst, some type of temporary skating rink. They said the noise of the pucks hitting the boards during the winter, morning and night, is too much. The couple is thinking of selling, saying they've been bullied by an unfair process.

"We brought this to the attention of the municipality, and it was addressed with the comment ‘buyer beware, don't like it move’," Lezubski said.

Rink aside, the RM is without a functioning council. The province is appointing an administrator with by-elections promised shortly.