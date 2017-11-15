

CTV Winnipeg





Road work and public transit top Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman’s wish list heading into the 2018 provincial budget.

In a release from the city, Bowman recommended the province endorse the city’s accelerated regional roads proposal and restore the 50/50 transit funding agreement. He also wants a long-term commitment to a predictable and growth-oriented funding framework.

Bowman said the city’s current infrastructure deficit is estimated at $7 billion, and that now is a good time to rebuild the city’s roads.

“Millions of dollars in federal funding is currently sitting idle in a bank account when it could be used to fix many of our regional roads,” he said. “The province simply has to endorse and submit to the federal government Council’s unanimous proposal to access this funding, and regional road renewal across our city can be further bolstered.”

Bowman said the province’s elimination of the 50/50 transit funding agreement has led to a $10 million deficit in transit’s 2018 operating budget.

To close the funding gap by dipping into the transit budget, the city said it would need to cut service on 59 transit routes, impacting roughly 37,000 passengers. It said it would also have to terminate up to 120 transit operators, and increase fares by up to 25 cents beyond inflationary increases.

“We cannot create an effective long term plan without knowing with certainty the level of funding from the Province of Manitoba,” Bowman said.

The city is scheduled to table its preliminary budget on Nov. 22.