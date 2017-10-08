

CTV Winnipeg





A robbery at Brandon business Sunday morning ended with two people facing charges for possession of methamphetamine.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Brandon police said they received a call that a man had broken into business in the 300 block of 10th street and stole a cash box.

Police said a man was seen leaving the business heading east on Lorne Avenue.

The police canine unit tracked a man to a home in the 300 block of 6th Street.

Investigators said a 41-year-old man was checked and found in possession of brass knuckles and small amount of meth. A 30-year-old woman was also checked and found with a small amount of meth.

They were both charged with possession of meth. The man was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police said both were arrested but released on a promise to appear in court in December.