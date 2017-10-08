Featured
A robbery at Brandon business Sunday morning ended with two people facing charges for possession of methamphetamine. (File Image)
A robbery at Brandon business Sunday morning ended with two people facing charges for possession of methamphetamine.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Brandon police said they received a call that a man had broken into business in the 300 block of 10th street and stole a cash box.
Police said a man was seen leaving the business heading east on Lorne Avenue.
The police canine unit tracked a man to a home in the 300 block of 6th Street.
Investigators said a 41-year-old man was checked and found in possession of brass knuckles and small amount of meth. A 30-year-old woman was also checked and found with a small amount of meth.
They were both charged with possession of meth. The man was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Police said both were arrested but released on a promise to appear in court in December.