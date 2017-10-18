

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said one man was taken to hospital after a shot was fired inside a Ness Avenue business on Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Ness Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, all suspects had left the business.

An investigation revealed that three disguised men arrived at the business and robbed a customer of his cell phone while he was standing outside.

Police said all three suspects then entered the business. One of them, armed with a shotgun, ordered everyone inside to get on the ground before firing one shot into the ceiling.

The shooter was then overpowered by employees and customers, leading to a confrontation. Police said all three suspects took off, and the shotgun was held for police.

One man was taken to hospital in stable condition. He has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.