A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges after a robbery in the 300 block of Kennedy Street Tuesday night.

It happened at about 9:20 p.m., when police got a call of a man armed with a gun who had assaulted a security guard.

Police said the guard told them a suspect confronted him while trying to get into a building. When the guard refused, the suspect pointed what looked like a gun at him, threatened to shoot him, and then robbed him.

The victim managed to get away.

When police responded, they spotted a suspect near Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue. Police said the suspect pointed the gun at them before taking off.

Police found a suspect in the parking lot behind Portage Place mall. A replica handgun was found nearby.

Oliver Scott, 29, is charged with robbery, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and other offences. He remains in custody.