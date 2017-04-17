Featured
Robin Hood flour recall expanded again, includes more products
The new items were identified during a Canadian Food Inspection Agency safety investigation. (Source: Health Canada)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 3:33PM CST
A national recall of flour due to E. coli concerns has been expanded to include 16 new products.
Health Canada said the recall of Robin Hood flour now includes a number of its other flour sizes and types, plus products by Creative Baker.
A complete list of recalled products can be found here.
The new items were identified during a Canadian Food Inspection Agency safety investigation.
Health Canada said there have been reported illnesses associated with flour, but no confirmed cases linked to the recalled products.
Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.
If you have the recalled products at home, you should throw them out or return them.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Delta Beach residents bracing for uncertain spring
- Robin Hood flour recall expanded again, includes more products
- Rising ice, flood waters force Manitobans from homes: Canadian Red Cross
- Nygard sign causing stir at Winnipeg City Hall
- No plan for pot-conviction amnesty amid legalization move, Liberals say