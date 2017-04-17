

CTV Winnipeg





A national recall of flour due to E. coli concerns has been expanded to include 16 new products.

Health Canada said the recall of Robin Hood flour now includes a number of its other flour sizes and types, plus products by Creative Baker.

A complete list of recalled products can be found here.

The new items were identified during a Canadian Food Inspection Agency safety investigation.

Health Canada said there have been reported illnesses associated with flour, but no confirmed cases linked to the recalled products.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

If you have the recalled products at home, you should throw them out or return them.